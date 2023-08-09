Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell in Parbhani District; Rescue Operation Underway

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 20:31 IST

Mumbai, India

A 6-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Wednesday morning, triggering a rescue operation, an official said.

The boy was playing when he slipped into the borewell at Ukkalgaon in Manwath tehsil around 11 am. The borewell is not being used for the past few years, he said.

The police were alerted about the accident following which a local disaster response team was also rushed to the spot to save the child, he said.

The rescue operation is going on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 09, 2023, 20:31 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 20:31 IST