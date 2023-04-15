CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: 8 Persons Dead After Bus Falls into Gorge

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 08:33 IST

Mumbai, India

The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple (Representational Image/ANI)

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital

At least eight persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
