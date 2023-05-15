Maharashtra: Internet Snapped in Shegaon After Violence Over a Procession; Security Tightened

Internet services have been suspended in Shegaon after violent clashes broke out between two groups over a procession in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar area leaving 5 people injured on Sunday night. Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola said 32 people have been detained in connection with the incident so far. Police also recovered sharp weapons from the miscreants.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Ahmednagar’s Shevgaon where stone pelting was reported last night pic.twitter.com/4gmhvPyvqw— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

A heavy police force including one SRPF, one riot control squad and 250 policemen is deployed in the area to restore peace. More details are awaited.

Internet services have also been suspended in Maharashtra’s Akola from Sunday evening to midnight today after one person was killed and eight others injured in a clash between two groups on Saturday evening. Markets in the area remained closed today. Amravati University postponed exams due to the unrest.

top videos

45 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Police have also registered an FIR against 300 people and are in the process of identifying and arresting the miscreants. The state government has announced compensation to the family of the deceased.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 1 Killed, 8 Injured in Clashes over ‘Offensive Insta Post’ in Akola; Sec 144 Imposed