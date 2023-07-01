Maharashtra: At Least 26 Dead As Bus Catches Fire on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

At least 26 people died and several others were injured after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.

The accident was reported around 2 am on Saturday when the bus was going from Yavatmal to Pune.

The injured people are being treated at Buldhana Civil Hospital, police said.

“At least 25 people feared dead and several injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. The injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," said Baburao Mahamuni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Buldhana.

As per the police, the bus was carrying a wedding party when it crashed due to the rain.

The diesel tank of the bus burst and caught fire, police added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the 26 deceased in a road accident in Buldhana.

Shinde is in constant touch with all senior officials present at the accident site.

The Chief Minister also ordered the administration to extend all possible help to the family of the deceased and those injured in the accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

(With inputs from ANI)