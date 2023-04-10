Maharashtra Automobile Engineer Takes Up Orchid Farming, Now Earns ...

The youth of today are all a part of the rat race. After completing their education, they are inclined to settle for a well-paid job. While a majority of us are content with having a 9-5 job, others are eager to take the road less travelled. Walking along similar lines, Prasad Save, with his unconventional outlook on life, has started the initiative of cultivating orchids in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Paddy cultivation in Palghar is already one of the most prominent agricultural practices followed in the state. Now, Prasad seems to be keen on launching an alternative approach to agriculture through orchid cultivation for the first time in Palghar.

Prasad who belongs to Maharashtra’s Ketkhadi village in Dahanu Taluka has completed his education in automobile engineering. Although he was well-educated in the field of automobile engineering, Prasad chose to follow in the footsteps of his uncle and take up the responsibility of flower farming. For Prasad, the business venture was quite risky as before him, no one grew flowers in Palghar.

Even after assessing all the risk factors, Prasad decided to cultivate orchid plants on his three-and-a-half-acre land because if the plan worked accordingly, it would earn him a high profit. He even put up shed nets to grow them. Initially, Prasad visited various places in India, including Goa, Delhi, and Kolkata to inspect orchid farms and learn about the nitty-gritty of orchid cultivation.

Prasad used to import orchid plants from Bangkok. Starting in 2019, Prasad has planted over 40,000 orchid plants so far. Presently, the engineer-turned-farmer has grown almost one and a half lakh orchid flower plants in his three-and-a-half-acre land. Prasad has claimed that his orchid business is running well, incurring enough profit.

According to Prasad, although he has to spend enough money for the cultivation of orchids, once they are sown, a hefty cash revenue flows into his bank account, enough to last for six to seven years. Prasad further revealed that each orchid stick is priced between Rs 20 - Rs 25. Every month, nearly 50 - 60 thousand of these sticks are bought by consumers. This results in Prasad earning lakhs of rupees, monthly.

