CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Maharashtra: 'Baba' Arrested in Amravati for Raping Woman, Probe Underway
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: 'Baba' Arrested in Amravati for Raping Woman, Probe Underway

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 20:59 IST

Amravati, India

He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The accused has been identified as Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in the district's Daryapur area

A man who claimed to be a ‘baba’ (godman) was arrested in Amravati in Maharashtra on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman who came to him for some treatment, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Bawne of Kuksa village in the district’s Daryapur area, Sub Divisional Police Officer Gurunath Naidu said.

“The woman had gone to the accused along with her husband. He sent her husband outside to purchase some article and raped the woman. The so-called baba has been arrested and further probe is underway," the SDPO said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Rape
  2. maharashtra
first published:June 08, 2023, 20:59 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 20:59 IST