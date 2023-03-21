CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: Body Found in Public Park in Nalasopara
Maharashtra: Body Found in Public Park in Nalasopara

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 13:37 IST

Palghar, India

The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said

The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the central park in Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said.

Police have identified the deceased and a case of accidental death was registered.

The cause of death is under investigation.

first published:March 21, 2023, 13:37 IST
