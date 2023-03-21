Maharashtra: Body Found in Public Park in Nalasopara

The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the central park in Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said.
Police have identified the deceased and a case of accidental death was registered.
The cause of death is under investigation.
Read all the Latest India News here(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Read More