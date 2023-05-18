Maharashtra: Body of 24-year-old Doctor Who Went Missing on Trek Found

The Neral police, aided by a team of trekkers, located the body of Dr. Nikhil Tannir (24), who had gone missing during a trekking trip with his family. Following the family’s report of his disappearance, an extensive search operation was initiated, leading to the discovery of the deceased doctor on Wednesday. The Sahyadri Trekkers and Nisarga Mitra played a crucial role in assisting the search team.

Accompanied by his father, Kishore (51), mother Sunita (47), and friends from Panvel, Dr. Nikhil, a resident of Kandivali, embarked on a trek to Peb Fort. With a group of around 10 individuals, they commenced their descent from the fort on Sunday evening. Dr. Nikhil took the lead while his parents stayed in close proximity. However, upon reaching a village at the base, they faced difficulty in locating him, and their attempts to reach him via communication went unanswered.

According to a report in Mid-Day, after waiting for some time and presuming that the doctor had turned off his cellphone, his family decided to return home. However, upon their arrival, they discovered that he was not back.

Concerned about their son’s whereabouts, the family patiently waited for a day before deciding to approach the police and file a missing persons report.

On Wednesday, a collaborative team comprising six Neral police officers and members from the Sahyadri Trekkers and Nisarga Mitra organizations conducted an extensive search operation. After a day of exhaustive efforts, they discovered a lifeless body in the valley. Inspector Tendulkar verified that Kishore Tannir, Nikhil’s father, identified the body. The body will undergo further examination at the hospital before being handed over to the grieving family.