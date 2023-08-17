CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: Body of Newborn Baby Found in Bushes in Thane

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 11:36 IST

Thane, India

Police have registered a case under Section 318 of IPC. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Passersby spotted the body of the newborn male child and called the police

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after the body of a newborn baby was found in the bushes on Wednesday afternoon, an official said on Thursday.

Passersby called the police after they spotted the body of the male child in the bushes opposite the Panchayat Samiti office on the road leading to the state-run Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, the official said.

The Mahatma Phule Chowk police have registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
