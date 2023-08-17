Maharashtra: Body of Newborn Baby Found in Bushes in Thane

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after the body of a newborn baby was found in the bushes on Wednesday afternoon, an official said on Thursday.

Passersby called the police after they spotted the body of the male child in the bushes opposite the Panchayat Samiti office on the road leading to the state-run Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, the official said.

The Mahatma Phule Chowk police have registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, the official added.