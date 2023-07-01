Buldhana Bus Accident LIVE: Maharashtra Mishap Kills 26, CM Shinde May Visit Spot; Rs 5L Ex-gratia

Live now
Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 08:35 IST
Amravati, India
Maharashtra Bus Accident LIVE Updates: At least 26 people, including three children, were killed in Maharashtra’s Buldhana after the bus they were travelling in caught fire. The bus going from Nagpur to Pune was part of a wedding party that met with a deadly accident due to “heavy rains”, following which the diesel tank of the bus burst and caught fire. The accident, said to be one of Maharashtra’s worst, took place around 1:30 am on Samruddhi Highway, on the Pimpalkhuta road at Sindkhedaraja. Sources told News18 that there were two drivers, of which one was killed. The other driver claimed that the tyre
“The road accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Union Minister Amit Shah.
महाराष्ट्र के बुलढाणा जिले में हुआ सड़क हादसा हृदयविदारक है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं इस भीषण हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रशासन द्वारा घायलों को त्वरित उपचार उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the 26 deceased in a road accident in Buldhana.
The Chief Minister also ordered the administration to extend all possible help to the family of the deceased and those injured in the accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. READ MORE
The death toll in the Buldhana bus accident rises to 26, said Buldhana ADM, according to news agency ANI.
Due to the burning of bodies in the bus accident in Buldhana, it is proving very difficult to identify the passengers who lost their lives, sources said.
“For this, DNA samples of all 25 dead bodies will be examined. Identification of people is possible only after the report of the DNA sample comes. Only after that, all the dead bodies will be handed over to their relatives,” said sources.
In what is said to be the biggest accident so far on the “prosperity highway”, 25 people were charred to death, while at least eight others were seriously injured after a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday.
The road accident happened near Deulgaon Khond village of Buldhana. There were 32 passengers on the bus.
A local report stated that the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident at around 1:30 am in the wee hours of Saturday.
Sources told News18 that there were two drivers, of which one was killed. The other driver claimed that the tyre of the bus burst.
However, police is verifying his claim. Prima facie, Buldhana SP said, the reason hasn’t been ascertained yet.
At least 68 people have died and over 150 suffered various degrees of injuries in around 360 road accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway or Samruddhi Mahamarg, since its inauguration last year.
As per a report published by Free Press Journal on July 23, since its inauguration in December up to April 30, 39 people have lost their lives and 143 suffered various degrees of injuries in the 358 accidents, as per the statistics available with State Highway Police.
They have reportedly blamed road hypnosis as one of the prime causes of these mishaps.
Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway or Samruddhi Mahamarg was inaugurated was inaugurated about seven months ago in December.
At the time, 520km between Nagpur and Shirdi was made open. Later in May, another 80km was inaugurated. About 10km stretch between Bharvir and near Thane is still under construction, which is likely to be ready later this year.
Four persons died on Friday in an accident involving three vehicles in Buldhana in Maharashtra, a police official said. The incident took place on national highway number 6 in Malkapur in the district at 5:30 am.
“The tyre of a bus got punctured and was stranded in the middle of the road. The driver of another bus stopped his vehicle and was moving towards the site to help with repairs. However, a truck coming from behind hit one of the buses, which went on to hit the driver offering help,” official said.
“The driver died on the spot. A woman passenger of one of the buses, who was standing on the road, also died. The truck’s driver and cleaner were also killed. A case has been registered and a probe is underway,” the Malkapur police station official said.
Twenty five bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, police said.
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said.
Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire.
Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are safe, he added.
Several people who are injured after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, have been admitted to Buldhana Civil Hospital, police said.
As per the police, there are three children among the 25 people charred to death after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.
At least 25 people feared dead and several injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. The injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital,” said Baburao Mahamuni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Buldhana. READ MORE