Maharashtra: Case Against Woman Teacher for Hitting Class 1 Boy on Head Leading to Injury

Police have registered a case against a woman teacher of a private school in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly hitting a six-year-old Class 1 student on his head in which he suffered an injury, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Monday and the case was registered on Friday against the teacher of New English School Vitawa in Kalwa, he said.

“On August 21, the mother of the child went to the school to bring her son back home. At that time, his class teacher told her that the boy was not studying properly and parents need to pay attention to ensure that his homework is completed," the official of Kalwa police station said.

After dinner, the boy’s mother noticed some swelling on his head and some dried blood. When asked, he told her that the teacher hit him on his head due to which there was an injury. His mother immediately asked his teacher about it, but the latter could not give a proper answer, he said, quoting the complaint.

“The next day, the boy’s parents lodged a police complaint against the teacher. They told the police that in the recent past also, the same teacher had pushed down their son. They told the police that since they do not want a recurrence of any such incident in future, they are filing the complaint," he said.

The police sent the boy to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa, where he was given primary treatment, the police official said.

Based on the complaint, an offence under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was filed against the teacher, police said.

The accused has not been arrested and a probe into the case was on, they said.