Maharashtra: Decomposed Body of Man Found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The body of a 40-year-old man was found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The body, which was in a highly decomposed state, was found in the limits of Haloli village on the highway on Sunday, an official said.

Passersby alerted the police and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and the police are trying to ascertain the man’s identity.

As per the preliminary probe, the man might have died around four to five days ago, the official said.