CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Maharashtra: Decomposed Body of Man Found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Decomposed Body of Man Found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 19:04 IST

Palghar, India

The man might have died around four to five days ago, the official said. (Representational Image: News18)

The man might have died around four to five days ago, the official said. (Representational Image: News18)

The body, which was in a highly decomposed state, was found in the limits of Haloli village on the highway on Sunday

The body of a 40-year-old man was found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The body, which was in a highly decomposed state, was found in the limits of Haloli village on the highway on Sunday, an official said.

Passersby alerted the police and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and the police are trying to ascertain the man’s identity.

As per the preliminary probe, the man might have died around four to five days ago, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. crime
  2. maharashtra
first published:August 28, 2023, 19:04 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 19:04 IST