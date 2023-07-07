CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Budget 2023Delhi RainGurpatwant Singh PannunUCCMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Maharashtra: Drum Filled with Stones Kept on Railway Track; Train Driver Applies Emergency Brakes
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Drum Filled with Stones Kept on Railway Track; Train Driver Applies Emergency Brakes

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:16 IST

Aurangabad, India

The drum was found to be filled with stones. (Credits: Twitter/@susantananda3)

The drum was found to be filled with stones. (Credits: Twitter/@susantananda3)

The train was between Satona and Osmanpur stations in Partur tehsil when the incident took place around 4 am, he said. The stretch falls in the Nanded division of the South Central Railway (SCR)

The driver of Mumbai-Secunderabad Devgiri Express applied emergency brakes after spotting a drum, which was later found to be filled with stones, on the railway track in Maharashtra’s Jalna district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The train was between Satona and Osmanpur stations in Partur tehsil when the incident took place around 4 am, he said. The stretch falls in the Nanded division of the South Central Railway (SCR).

The loco pilot used the emergency brakes to bring the train to a halt. After being informed about a drum in the middle of the track, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot, said Rajesh Shinde, public relations officer for SCR’s Nanded division.

The drum was found to be filled with stones, the official said. The obstruction was cleared and the train was allowed to travel further, he said.

The railway police have registered a case, and no arrests have been made yet, he said.

The incident comes nearly a month after three trains collided in Odisha’s Balasore district, claiming more than 280 lives and injuring over 1,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. maharashtra
  2. Indian Railways
first published:July 07, 2023, 17:16 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 17:16 IST