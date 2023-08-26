Maharashtra: Five Held for 'Marriage' of 14-year-old Girl, Three Persons on the Run

Five persons were arrested and three are at large in a child marriage case in Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

On August 22, a tip off was received that some persons were planning to marry off a 14-year-old girl and a team was rushed to the venue, Kapurbawadi police station sub inspector BK Kolhapure said.

The ”marriage” ceremony was over by then but the police managed to arrest the groom, the girl’s father and three others, while the priest involved and two women are on the run, he said.

”The marriage was fixed two months ago after the groom promised to two give two tolas of gold and Rs 1 lakh. The girl’s mother died some time before the marriage. The accused have been booked under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,” he said.