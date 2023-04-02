Maharashtra: Fresh Clashes in Jalgaon District After Statue Vandalised by Miscreants

Fresh clashes reportedly broke out between two groups in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Saturday after a statue was vandalised by unidentified miscreants, officials said

According to ANI, At least 12 people were detained after clashes broke out between two groups in Atarwal village of Jalgaon district, Jalgaon SP M Rajkumar said.

Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups in Atarwal village of Jalgaon district after a statue was vandalised by unidentified peoplePolice reached the spot & brought the situation under control. 12 people detained. Further action is being taken: M Rajkumar, SP Jalgaon… pic.twitter.com/DdsiwN9F6q — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

The incident comes two days after a group of people belonging to two communities clashed in the same district. This was after a religious procession accompanied by DJ music was taken out in front of a mosque.

Aurangabad Clashes

At least 12 people were arrested in connection with the communal violence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra, a police officer said on Saturday.

On Thursday, in the Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, at least 12 people, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people went berserk and hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the personnel tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple.

The incident, in which 13 vehicles were torched by the miscreants, occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the city’s Kiradpura locality that houses the famous Ram temple, they said.

The police used tear gas and fired some plastic bullets as well as live rounds to control the mob, the officials said, adding that eight teams have been formed to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

