Maharashtra: 14 Killed After Girder Launching Crane Collapses On Samruddhi E-Way in Thane

In an unfortunate incident, at least 14 people were killed and three others injured after a girder launching machine collapsed on under construction Samruddhi Express Highway, near Shahpur in Maharashtra’s Thane on Tuesday morning. The machine was being reportedly used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present at the spot and search and rescue efforts are underway.

Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure, NDRF said in a statement.

“Today an unfortunate incident happened at Shahpur Tehsil of Thane District on under construction Samruddhi Expressway in which one Crane fell on a Slab of a Bridge in which two teams of NDRF are working on the site. Till now 14 dead bodies have been retrieved and 03 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside collapsed structure," it said.

As per the police, the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway.

As per the preliminary information, the crane collapsed from a height of 200 feet above the ground. It was being used to hoist the girder of the under-construction bridge.

The reasons for the fall of the machine could not be ascertained yet.

More details are awaited.