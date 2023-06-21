CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in USYoga DayDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Maharashtra Govt Releases Rs 1,500-cr Aid for Farmers Who Suffered Crop Loss Last Year
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Govt Releases Rs 1,500-cr Aid for Farmers Who Suffered Crop Loss Last Year

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 23:08 IST

Mumbai, India

These farmers could not get financial assistance earlier due to technical reasons. (File Photo/PTI)

These farmers could not get financial assistance earlier due to technical reasons. (File Photo/PTI)

As many as 26,50,951 farmers will get Rs 1,500 crore worth of compensation for loss of crops over 15.96 lakh hectares of land, said an official statement issued by the state's relief and rehabilitation department

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the release of a fresh tranche of financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore for farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains during the 2022 monsoon season.

As many as 26,50,951 farmers will get Rs 1,500 crore worth of compensation for loss of crops over 15.96 lakh hectares of land, said an official statement issued by the state’s relief and rehabilitation department.

These farmers could not get financial assistance earlier due to technical reasons, it said.

A decision to compensate the cultivators who could not receive aid in the earlier rounds of disbursement due to technical reasons was taken at the state cabinet meeting held on June 13, said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:June 21, 2023, 23:08 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 23:08 IST