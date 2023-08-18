Maharashtra Govt Scraps Casino Act, Decides to Give Ration Under 'Anand Shidha' Scheme in 14 Districts Facing Farmer Suicides

The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to scrap a more than 45-year-old Act connected to casinos and also announced that it would provide ration under the ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme for Ganpati and Diwali festivities to above poverty line as well as orange card holders in 14 districts which have witnessed farmer suicides.

These decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said.

The Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Tax) Act 1976, which was never implemented in the state since it was enacted, was scrapped. The Act provided for control and regulation of casinos and imposition of tax on betting at casinos, they said.

They said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Shinde government, has been firm that casinos must not be permitted in the state.

There were many petitions in court seeking a nod for casinos citing this Act but Fadnavis has stood firm against such permission, including when he was CM in 2016 and in January this year.

It was also decided in the cabinet meeting to provide ration under the ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme to those above the poverty line as well as orange card holders in 14 districts which have witnessed farmer suicides.

These districts are in Amravati and Aurangabad regions and include Wardha in Vidarbha’s Nagpur region.

Under the ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme, 1.66 crore beneficiaries will get 1 kg each of rava, chana dal and sugar and 1 litre of edible oil on September 19 for Ganpati and on November 12 for Diwali.

The state government also gave approval for the redevelopment of the Mumbai Press Club and waived off the redevelopment premium.