Maharashtra Govt to Hold 'Govinda' Pyramid Formation Competition in Mumbai on August 31
Maharashtra Govt to Hold 'Govinda' Pyramid Formation Competition in Mumbai on August 31

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 21:46 IST

Mumbai, India

The state sports minister said that they plan on taking the sport to an international level. (Image: Reuters)

The state sports minister said that they plan on taking the sport to an international level. (Image: Reuters)

The competition will be held at the Worli indoor stadium from morning to evening on August 31, Samant, the state industries minister told reporters

The Maharashtra government will organise a human pyramid formation competition, the staple of the state’s renowned ’Govinda’ festivities, on August 31 with participating teams vying for the first prize worth Rs 11 lakh, state minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.

The competition will be held at the Worli indoor stadium from morning to evening on August 31, Samant, the state industries minister, told reporters.

“We are organising this competition as formation of human pyramid is now recognised as an adventure sport. We want to take this competition to international level,” state sports minister Sanjay Bansode said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 19, 2023, 21:46 IST
