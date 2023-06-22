Maharashtra Govt to Kick Off Free Self-defence Training for 3.5 Lakh Female Students

To mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra government has decided to give self-defence training to 3.5 lakh female students in the age group of 15-25 under the programme Rajmata Jijau Yuvati Swasamrakshan. All the schools, colleges and universities in the state are participating in the exercise.

The women and child development department will conduct this initiative in 350 talukas of the state. The training in the self-defence programme will go on from July 3 to 15.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “Many instances have taken place where girls and women have become victims of physical attacks. By providing this kind of training, we want to boost their confidence. No doubt a citizen’s security is the state government’s concern and we are looking to enhance it further.”

Lodha also informed that in the first three days of the workshop, along with the basics of self-defence, the participants will get training on how to tackle online threats and how to remain safe on digital platforms. This programme will also have counselling sessions where experts will help and guide them. The participants who want to continue with advanced training will be allowed to join the further 12-day programme.

The women and child development department on Wednesday signed MOUs with NGOs working in this field, like Vidyarthi Nidhi Trust and Bharatiya Stree Shakti. Expert trainers from these NGOs will be travelling across all 350 talukas to train the 3.5 lakh female students for free.

The minister also informed that both these NGOs will not be charging anything for their services. The ministry is also planning to have a dialogue with the state education department to make self-defence training part of the regular curriculum for female students in schools and colleges.​