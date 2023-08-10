Maharashtra: History-sheeter Shoots Man Dead Over Financial Dispute, Injures Two Others; Arrested

A history-sheeter allegedly shot dead a 30-year-old man over a financial dispute and injured two others in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, following which he was arrested, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Baijipura area of the city around 7.45 pm on Wednesday, they said.

“The accused, identified as Fayyaz Bashir Pathan (30), fired at Kutub Hamid in which the latter died. One Sameer Pathan was injured in the incident. Another person sitting in a nearby clinic was injured as a bullet hit his hand," a police official said.

After the incident, Fayyaz ran away on a motorcycle. But the police nabbed him in Jehangir Colony area in the city within eight hours of the incident, he said.

During the inquiry, the police found that Hamid had gone to the residence of the accused recently and used abusive words against his parents. When Fayyaz later came to know about it, he was enraged and fired at Hamid in a fit of anger, the police official said.

“After the incident, the police nabbed the accused in a few hours. Prima facie, the incident is a fallout of a financial dispute involving Rs 7,500. The accused is a history-sheeter. We are trying to know from where he got the pistol," he said.

Following his arrest, the accused was presented in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till August 14.