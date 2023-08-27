Maharashtra: In Shocking Video, 4 Men Hung Upside Down, Beaten With Sticks Over Pigeon Theft Suspicion; 6 Booked

In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, four men were allegedly hung upside down from a tree with their shirts and beaten up with sticks on suspicion of stealing some pigeons, the police said on Sunday. The video of the gruesome incident has gone viral on social media.

Acting on the viral video, the police have registered an FIR against 6 accused and arrested one of them while five others are absconding, an Ahmednagar police official told PTI.

According to PTI, the accused have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodake, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage.

Some pigeons were allegedly stolen from accused Nana Galande’s residence in Shrirampur a few days ago. After which Yuvraj Nana Galande and his companions assaulted the victims.

The injured man was later taken to Shrirampur’s Kamgaar hospital where he was admitted for further treatment, the official said, adding that one of the victims, Shubham Magade had complained to the police.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, PTI quoted the official as saying.

Meanwhile, Congress has attacked the BJP-Shiv Sena-led government for the law and order situation in Maharashtra and termed the incident as a “blot" on humanity and the fallout of “hate" being spread by the BJP.