Maharashtra: Jewellery, Valuables Worth Rs 7.38 Lakh Stolen from House in Thane

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a flat in Dombivli township of Maharashtra’s Thane district and stole jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 7.38 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a 27-year-old man, his wife and parents, residing in a flat on the third floor of a building in Desle Pada area, went to a relative’s house for the Raksha Bandhan celebration, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

When the family returned home, the man found his door lock broken and jewellery and other items missing from a cupboard, he said.

The stolen goods were worth Rs 7.38 lakh, the official said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft), he said, adding a probe is on into the case.