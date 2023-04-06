Maharashtra Logs 803 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally Up to 3,874

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 803 fresh coronavirus cases, a sharp jump of 234 from the tally a day ago, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these new additions, the state’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,47,673, while the death toll increased to 1,48,454, the department said in a bulletin.

The state recorded 569 cases and two fatalities on Wednesday.

Mumbai registered 216 cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness, said the bulletin.

Thane city and Jalna district accounted for the other two coronavirus-related deaths in the state, it said.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.13 per cent.

The bulletin said 687 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,95,232 and leaving the state with 3,874 active cases.

The health department said 11,385 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total tally to 8,66,75,772.

