Maharashtra Lottery 30.04.2023 Results: Check Winning Numbers for Sunday
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Lottery 30.04.2023 Results: Check Winning Numbers for Sunday

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 10:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Lottery Results 2023: You can purchase Maharashtra State Lottery ticket for just Rs 50. (Image: lottery.maharashtra)





MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS  30.04.2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department will conduct a weekly lucky draw on Sunday, April 30. The draw encompasses three different lotteries: Ganeshlaxmi Vaibhav, Gajlaxmi Ravi, and Mohini. The winning numbers for these lotteries are declared at different times. The official website of the department, https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html, will have the results of the draw disclosed.

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY 30 APRIL, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

  1. Ganeshlaxmi Vaibhav Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM
  2. Gajlaxmi Ravi Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM
  3. Mohini Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to view the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery draw that took place on April 29:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

STEP 2: Navigate through the website’s menu bar to locate the Lottery Result link.

STEP 3: Upon clicking the link, a blue-colored page labeled “Lottery Result List" will appear. Select this page.

STEP 4: You will be directed to a new page that shows all the results of previous lottery draws conducted by the authorities. Enter the specific date, month, and year of the lottery draw you wish to view.

STEP 5: The results will be presented in PDF format. Click on the PDF file to download it.

first published:April 30, 2023, 10:30 IST
last updated:April 30, 2023, 10:30 IST