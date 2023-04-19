Maharashtra Lottery Result 2023: Maharashtra Gaurav, Akshay Weekly Result for April 19 OUT! Check Winners List

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has announced the results for Maharashtra Gaurav Monthly Lottery for April 19. The state lottery department organised four lotteries that give you the opportunity to test your luck. This Wednesday, you can participate in Akshay, Mah. Gajlaxmi Budh, Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee and Mah. Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi. Every day, the Maharashtra Lottery Department declares the results of the Gaurav Monthly Lottery at 04:15 PM on its official site. You can also check the result by clicking here- https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html

Maharashtra Gaurav Lottery: Prize Structure

This Wednesday, you get the opportunity to take home Rs 35 lakh if you bought the ticket of Maharashtra Gaurav at just Rs 50 and grabbed the first position. This is not all. You get to take home Rs 2 thousand if you come second. And this is for 60 people who grab that position. You can purchase the ticket for Mah. Gajlaxmi Budh at Rs 20. And if you come first with this ticket then you can take home Rs 10 thousand, while 20 people who come second will get Rs 5 thousand. Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee ticket for April 19, will cost you only Rs 10, and it gives you the golden opportunity to make easy money worth Rs 10 thousand if you win it. In case you come second then don’t be disappointed, as 10 lucky people on the second stance will be awarded Rs 5 thousand. Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi can be bought for just Rs 15 and if it is your lucky day and you grab the first stance then you can take home Rs 10 Thousand. This is not all. The Maharashtra Lottery Department will give Rs 2 thousand to 50 people who come second.

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery?

If you have bought the tickets for any of the lotteries of April 19, then you need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check or download the Maharashtra State Lottery results:

Step 1: Firstly open the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html

Step 2: Look at the navigation bar and click on the Lottery Result link

Step 3: After doing that you will be shown “Lottery Result List” written in blue click it.

Step 4: It will take you to a new page that exhibits each and every result of the Maharashtra Lottery that the authorities have conducted so far. You need to fill in the specific date, month and year of the lottery result that you are looking for.

Step 5: You will find the result available in PDF form. Click the PDF and download it.

