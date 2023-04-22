Maharashtra Lottery Results 2023: Winning Numbers for April 22

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has announced the results for the April 22 Gaurav Monthly Lottery, one of the four lotteries offered by the department to test one’s luck. This Saturday, individuals can participate in the Akshay, Maha Gajlaxmi Budh, Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee, and Mah. Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi lotteries.

The results for the Gaurav Monthly Lottery are released daily at 4:15 PM on the Maharashtra Lottery Department’s official website, which can be accessed at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html for checking the results. Check full list of winning numbers for April 21 and April 22 below:

SAHYADRI RAJLAXMI WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNERS LIST

GANESHLAXMI DHAN WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNERS LIST

GAJLAXMI SHUKRA WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNERS LIST

VAIBHAV LAXMI WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNERS LIST

Maharashtra Lottery Prize Structure

If you buy Akshay lottery ticket for Rs 50 and secure the top position on Thursday, you have the chance to win Rs 7 lakh. Alternatively, if you come in second place, 60 individuals can win Rs 2 thousand each.

Another choice is to purchase a ticket for Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Budh for Rs 20. If you get the first position with this ticket, you can win Rs 10,000. Additionally, 20 individuals who secure second place will receive Rs 5,000 each.

For an economical price of Rs 10, you can acquire a Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee ticket for April 21, which presents a remarkable chance to acquire a cash reward of Rs 10,000. In case you become the runner-up, there’s no need to worry since ten lucky participants will be awarded Rs 5,000 each.

A Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi ticket is up for grabs for just Rs 15. If you happen to win the top prize, you will be granted Rs 10,000, and the Maharashtra Lottery Department will distribute Rs 2,000 among 50 individuals who secure the second position.

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery?

In order to view or obtain the results of the Maharashtra State Lottery for any of the lotteries held on April 20, you will need to carry out the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery, which is located at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: Locate and click on the Lottery Result link on the navigation bar.

Step 3: Once clicked, you will be directed to a page with the words “Lottery Result List" written in blue. Click on this link.

Step 4: A new page will be displayed containing all the results of the lotteries conducted by the authorities to date. You will need to specify the date, month, and year of the lottery result you are looking for.

Step 5: The results will be available in PDF format. Click on the PDF and download it.

