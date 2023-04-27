Maharashtra Lottery Results 27.04.2023: Check Winning Numbers for Thursday

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 27.04.2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department, following the usual routine, will conduct lucky draws for its weekly lotteries named Sahyadri Deeplaxmi, Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav, Gajlaxmi Guru, and Aakarshak Pushkaraj. The department will reveal the results of these lotteries on its official website, which can be accessed at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html. While the highest prize will be offered in the Aakarshak Pushkaraj – Rs 7 lakh – the first prize winners of the remaining lucky draws will get Rs 10,000 each. The list of winning numbers for April 27 is provided in full below:

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY 27 APRIL, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sahyadri Deeplaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM

Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM

Gajlaxmi Guru Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM

Aakarshak Pushkaraj Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

In order to check the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery that took place on April 26, the following steps must be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Lottery at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: Navigate to the Lottery Result link located on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, an option of “Lottery Result List" will be displayed on the page. Click on this link.

Step 4: A new page will appear, showing all the results of the lotteries that have been conducted so far by the authorities. Input the required date, month, and year of the specific lottery result you are interested in.

Step 5: The results will be available in a PDF format. Simply click on the PDF to download it.

