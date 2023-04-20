Maharashtra Lottery Results LIVE: Check Winning Numbers for 20.4.2023

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department will be declaring results for Akarshak Pushkraj Weekly Lottery at 4:15PM, Gajlaxmi BUDH Weekly Lottery ay 4:45PM, Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav Weekly Lottery at 5:00PM and Sahyadri Deeplaxmi Weekly Lottery Result at 5:15PM. The department holds four lotteries, which offer a chance to test one’s luck on Thursday. You can try your luck by purchasing ticket worth Rs 50. Check the full list of winning numbers below .

Maharashtra Gaurav Lottery Ticket Prizes And Winning Prize Structure

You can win Rs 7 lakh if you purchase Akshay’s ticket for Rs 50 and secure the top spot on Thursday. If you come in second place, you can be among the 60 people to win the daily lottery of Rs 2 thousand each.

Another option is to buy a ticket for Mah. Gajlaxmi Budh for Rs 20. If you secure the first position with this ticket, you can take home Rs 10 thousand. Furthermore, 20 people who secure second place will get Rs 5 thousand each.

You can purchase a Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee ticket for April 20 at Rs 10, which provides an excellent opportunity to win a cash prize of Rs 10,000. Even if you come second, you will be among ten lucky individuals to receive Rs 5,000 each.

Additionally, a Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi ticket can be purchased for just Rs 15. If you’re fortunate enough to win the first prize, you’ll receive Rs 10,000, and the Maharashtra Lottery Department will award Rs 2,000 to 50 individuals who come in second place.

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery?

To check or download the results of the Maharashtra State Lottery, if you have purchased tickets for any of the lotteries on April 20, you need to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Lottery at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: Look for the Lottery Result link on the navigation bar and click on it.

Step 3: Once clicked, a page with “Lottery Result List" written in blue will be displayed. Click on it.

Step 4: This will take you to a new page showing all the lottery results conducted by the authorities so far. Specify the date, month, and year of the lottery result you are searching for.

Step 5: The result will be available in PDF format. Click on the PDF and download it.

