Maharashtra Lottery Results OUT: Check Winning Numbers for 26.04.2023

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has announced the results for Ganeshlaxmi Vijayi, Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi, Gajlaxmi Budh, Akshay and Gajraj monthly lucky draw for Wednesday, April 26. The results were announced on the official website of the Maharashtra Lottery Department - https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

GAJRAJ MONTHLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 26

MAHARASHTRA 26.4.2023 GANESHLAXMI VIJAYI WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

MAHARASHTRA 26.4.2023 SAHYADRI VIJAYALAXMI WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

MAHARASHTRA 26.4.2023 GAJLAXMI BUDH WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY 26.4.2023 AKSHAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

In order to check the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery that took place on April 26, the following steps must be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Lottery at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: Navigate to the Lottery Result link located on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, an option of “Lottery Result List" will be displayed on the page. Click on this link.

Step 4: A new page will appear, showing all the results of the lotteries that have been conducted so far by the authorities. Input the required date, month, and year of the specific lottery result you are interested in.

Step 5: The results will be available in a PDF format. Simply click on the PDF to download it.

