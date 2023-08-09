Maharashtra: Man Beaten to Death by Four Persons on Suspicion of Theft, His Friend Injured; Three Held

A man was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death on the suspicion of theft by four persons in Navi Mumbai, following which the police have arrested three of the accused, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place between 9.30 am and 2.30 pm on Tuesday, in which the accused also attacked the deceased man’s friend, injuring him seriously, he said.

The accused trio was arrested late Tuesday night, the official of Kharghar police station said.

”The complaint in this connection was lodged by the injured man Anil Jadhav (26), a labourer. It said that four accused took him and his 35-year-old friend Vinod Rathod to a shop, where they were held captive. The accused thrashed them with stumps besides punching and kicking them,” he said.

They pushed Rathod to a wall, following which he collapsed and later died. Jadhav was seriously injured in the attack, the official added.

”Of the four accused, three were arrested. One of them is the owner of a welding shop. He had a suspicion that the two victims had stolen iron rods from outside his shop. He abducted them with the help of three others and beat them up,” senior inspector Rajiv Shejwal said.

An case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc), 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) was registered, he said.

The accused were identified as shop owner Dinkar Pralhad Lavand (42), Abhimanyu Bihari Yadav (24) and Rajkumar Sriramdhani Yadav (27), the police said, adding that search is on to nab the fourth accused Gulab Amarsingh Chavan alias Pintu Chavan.