Maharashtra: Man Booked for Repeatedly Raping and Impregnating Teenage Girl

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 23:59 IST

Thane, India

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the accused, a resident of Kamothe in Raigad district, took her to an isolated place on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul, where he first sexually assaulted her.

Police have registered a case against a 19-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra for allegedly repeatedly raping a teenage girl and impregnating her, an official said on Thursday.

The crime against the 17-year-old girl took place between April and August this year, he said.

After that, he kept repeating the offence against her between April and August this year, the official said.

The victim is now two months pregnant, he added.

Following the complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, the police said, adding that a probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
