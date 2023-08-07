Maharashtra: Man Drowns in Water-filled Quarry in Thane

A 22-year-old man drowned after venturing for a swim in a water-filled quarry in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a civic official said on Monday. Himanshu Mhatre, a resident of Indira Nagar in the Turbhe area, went swimming in the quarry on Sunday evening, but could not gauge its depth and drowned, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Local police carried out a search, but had to discontinue the operation at night due to darkness, he said. A team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) went to the quarry at around 7 am on Monday and fished out the body, the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Rabale police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, the official said.