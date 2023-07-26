CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Home » India » Maharashtra: Man Held for Killing Wife Over Domestic Dispute
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Man Held for Killing Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 23:38 IST

Palghar, India

The arrested accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till July 27, the police said. (Representational Image)

The arrested accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till July 27, the police said. (Representational Image)

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said the victim Mohini Milan Pawar, 30, was found lying in a pool of blood in her house on Sunday morning

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on the charge of killing his wife, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested from Lokhandi Pada, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said the victim Mohini Milan Pawar, 30, was found lying in a pool of blood in her house on Sunday morning.

Her sister lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the victim’s husband under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder).

“The police probe team got a tip-off that the accused was about to escape to Gujarat. After getting this information, a police team rushed to the Boisar railway station and laid a trap. The man was nabbed at the railway station itself within five hours," he said.

During his interrogation, the accused told the police that he killed his wife using an electric wire and also stabbed her as a fallout of a domestic dispute, the official said.

The arrested accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till July 27, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:July 26, 2023, 23:38 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 23:38 IST