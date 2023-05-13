CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Supreme CourtCyclone MochaAmritsar BlastHeart AttackHeatwave

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
123712406

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » India » Maharashtra Man Held for Snapping Woman’s Picture at Toilet
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Man Held for Snapping Woman’s Picture at Toilet

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:08 IST

Maharashtra, India

The accused was caught after the 30-year-old woman saw him taking her picture and raised an alarm (File photo/Shutterstock)

The accused was caught after the 30-year-old woman saw him taking her picture and raised an alarm (File photo/Shutterstock)

The incident took place at a lavatory near the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur on May 11

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for taking the picture of a woman inside a toilet in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

top videos

    The incident took place at a lavatory near the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur on May 11, he said.

    The accused was caught after the 30-year-old woman saw him taking her picture and raised an alarm, said senior inspector Pramod Toradmal of NRI police station.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Sheen Kachroo
    Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
    Tags:
    1. maharashtra
    2. crime
    3. India News
    first published:May 13, 2023, 12:08 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 12:08 IST