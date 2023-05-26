CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: Man Held, Minor Son Detained for Stabbing One to Death with Scissors
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Man Held, Minor Son Detained for Stabbing One to Death with Scissors

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 15:04 IST

Palghar, India

The 21-year-old victim, Ankit Shah, was assaulted with scissors. (Representational Image/ANI)

The 21-year-old victim, Ankit Shah, was assaulted with scissors. (Representational Image/ANI)

The offence took place at Wakad Pada and the police later sent the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem

Police on Friday arrested a man and detained his 16-year-old son for allegedly stabbing a person to death at Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said.

    The 21-year-old victim, Ankit Shah, was assaulted with scissors by the father-son duo on Thursday night, senior inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station said.

    The offence took place at Wakad Pada and the police later sent the victim’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 26, 2023, 15:04 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 15:04 IST