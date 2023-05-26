Maharashtra: Man Held, Minor Son Detained for Stabbing One to Death with Scissors

Police on Friday arrested a man and detained his 16-year-old son for allegedly stabbing a person to death at Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said.

The 21-year-old victim, Ankit Shah, was assaulted with scissors by the father-son duo on Thursday night, senior inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station said.

The offence took place at Wakad Pada and the police later sent the victim’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.