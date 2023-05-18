Maharashtra: Man Killed, Body Set On Fire by Family Members Fed Up Of His Liquor, Marijuana Addiction

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his family members in Ambad taluka in the Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A police officer said prima facie, the man was murdered by his father, brother, and son as they were fed up with his addiction to alcohol and marijuana, adding that the accused have been arrested.

According to a PTI report, the man was attacked by his family members in his field during an argument over his addiction on Monday, May 15. On Tuesday, the family found out that he had succumbed to his injuries so they set his body on fire fearing police action, the officer added.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against the family members of the deceased.