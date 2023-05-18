CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Maharashtra: Man Killed, Body Set On Fire by Family Members Fed Up Of His Liquor, Marijuana Addiction
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Man Killed, Body Set On Fire by Family Members Fed Up Of His Liquor, Marijuana Addiction

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:26 IST

Jalna, India

A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against the family members of the deceased. (Representational Image/PTI)

A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against the family members of the deceased. (Representational Image/PTI)

The man was attacked by his family members in his field during an argument over his addiction on Monday, May 15. On Tuesday, the family found out that he had succumbed to his injuries so they set his body on fire fearing police action

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his family members in Ambad taluka in the Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A police officer said prima facie, the man was murdered by his father, brother, and son as they were fed up with his addiction to alcohol and marijuana, adding that the accused have been arrested.

top videos

    According to a PTI report, the man was attacked by his family members in his field during an argument over his addiction on Monday, May 15. On Tuesday, the family found out that he had succumbed to his injuries so they set his body on fire fearing police action, the officer added.

    A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against the family members of the deceased.

    Tags:
    1. maharashtra
    2. liquor
    3. marijuana
    4. murder
    first published:May 18, 2023, 08:26 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 08:26 IST