Maharashtra: Man Throws Two Children in Well After Argument With Wife in Ahmednagar; Held

Angry with his wife after a heated argument, a 38-year-old man allegedly killed his two children by throwing them in a well at a village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Alsunde village in Karjat around 4.30 pm on Sunday, an official said.

The accused Gokul Kshirsagar had a heated argument with his wife, following which he left home with his eight-year-old daughter Rutuja and four-year-old son Vedant, he said.

In a fit of rage, the accused took the children to a well in the village and threw them in, the official said.

The police were immediately alerted, but the children were dead by the time they were fished out from the well, he said.

A first information report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested, the official said.