Home » India » Maharashtra: Minor Sikh Boy Lynched, Two Others Injured by Mob on Theft Suspicion in Parbani
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Minor Sikh Boy Lynched, Two Others Injured by Mob on Theft Suspicion in Parbani

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 21:40 IST

Maharashtra, India

The police have registered a case against a total of six individuals involved. (Representative image)

A 14-year-old Sikh boy succumbed to his injuries while two other teens were in serious condition, reports said

A minor boy was lynched and two others were injured in Maharashtra’s Parbani after they were brutally assaulted by a mob who mistook them for thieves, officials said on Tuesday, adding three people have been arrested in the case

Following the incident which took place on Saturday, the police have registered a case against a total of six individuals involved. Three of the accused have been arrested, including Akram Patel, the former sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat, who is allegedly the main perpetrator in this case, reports said.

According to reports, a 14-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries while two other teens were in serious condition.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, Chief of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a body which manages gurdwaras of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, condemned the incident calling it a “heinous crime is a blot on humanity, whose culprits deserve strict punishment." He said the police should “identify & arrest all the culprits & ensure that strict & exemplary punishment is given to them."

The incident comes years after the alleged lynching of three persons in Maharashtra’s Palghar in 2020.

Three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were traveling to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral on the night of April 16, 2020 when their car was intercepted by a mob in Gadchinchile village and they were attacked and killed. The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30.

    The mob reportedly mistook the men for child kidnappers.

    The case has been recommended for a CBI probe by the Maharashtra government.

    first published:May 30, 2023, 21:40 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 21:40 IST