Maharashtra: Motorcycle Grazes Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Car

A motorcycle grazed the SUV carrying Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in the Dadar area here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place near the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the Sena's headquarters, said an official.

Thackeray was not driving the SUV, he said, adding that as it had slowed down for taking a turn, the 28-year-old motorcycle rider who was on its right side lost control and the two-wheeler grazed the SUV.

The man fell down but did not suffer any injury. He was allowed to go afterward, the official added.