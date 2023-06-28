CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » Maharashtra: Motorcycle Grazes Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Car
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Motorcycle Grazes Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Car

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 19:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File photo/PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File photo/PTI)

Thackeray was not driving the SUV, he said, adding that as it had slowed down for taking a turn, the 28-year-old motorcycle rider who was on its right side lost control and the two-wheeler grazed the SUV

A motorcycle grazed the SUV carrying Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in the Dadar area here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place near the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the Sena's headquarters, said an official.

Thackeray was not driving the SUV, he said, adding that as it had slowed down for taking a turn, the 28-year-old motorcycle rider who was on its right side lost control and the two-wheeler grazed the SUV.

The man fell down but did not suffer any injury. He was allowed to go afterward, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aaditya Thackeray
  2. maharashtra
  3. shiv sena
first published:June 28, 2023, 19:59 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 19:59 IST