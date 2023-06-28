Maha: Monsoon Fury Continues As 'Heavy to Very Heavy' Rains Likely in 6 Districts, Alert Issued | 10 Points

After an intense spell of rain showers this week, Maharashtra received heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging and rain-related incidents while rains continue to lash Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for Wednesday evening in six districts of the state including Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Mumbai has been issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday and heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the city till Friday.

Moderate rainfall continues to occur over Mumbai since forenoon as shown in attached Mumbai Radar Image. It is likely to continue during next 3 hrs. Very Heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated stations & heavy at some stations during last 12 hrs as shown in below table. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QoPGj1XKwb— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2023

Here are the latest updates on Maharashtra monsoon