Maha: Monsoon Fury Continues As 'Heavy to Very Heavy' Rains Likely in 6 Districts, Alert Issued | 10 Points

After an intense spell of rain showers this week, Maharashtra received heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging and rain-related incidents while rains continue to lash Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for Wednesday evening in six districts of the state including Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik.
Mumbai has been issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday and heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the city till Friday.
Moderate rainfall continues to occur over Mumbai since forenoon as shown in attached Mumbai Radar Image. It is likely to continue during next 3 hrs. Very Heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated stations & heavy at some stations during last 12 hrs as shown in below table. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QoPGj1XKwb— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2023
Here are the latest updates on Maharashtra monsoon
- Mumbai saw heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, leading to heavy traffic and waterlogging in most places. The MET department has predicted relatively less intense showers for Thursday.
- Mumbai has been issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday, and the city is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, but at isolated places only.
- Rains intensified in Mumbai on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging at several places like Andheri and Kurla and traffic snarls as well.
- The heavy rainfall in Mumbai will continue for the next 24 hours and will gradually decrease in intensity by Friday, IMD said on Twitter.
- In another development, a landslide occurred in a ‘ghat’ or mountain pass route connecting Raigad and Satara districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, which affected the movement of traffic for more than 10 hours, but nobody was injured in the incident.
- Normal life has been on a standstill due to the incessant rainfall in Mumbai as well as Thane as incidents of traffic, building collapses and houses being flooded were seen.
- The decision to close the Andheri subway was taken after nearly 2-feet of water filled the area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash the financial capital in the next four to five days.
- “It is hereby directed that all concerned officers must visit low-lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding and take prompt necessary action," the BMC said.
- A man was reportedly killed in Malad after a tree fell on him.
- In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.
- In the neighbouring Thane district, a 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey chawl collapsed in Mahagiri Koliwada area following heavy rain.