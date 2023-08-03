CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: NCC Cadets Beaten With Stick, Forced to Sit Face Down in Muddy Waters by Senior | WATCH
Maharashtra: NCC Cadets Beaten With Stick, Forced to Sit Face Down in Muddy Waters by Senior | WATCH

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:26 IST

Thane, India

Screengrab of the purpoted video from a Thane college in which NCC members can be seen. (Twitter/ Pratik S Patil)

Screengrab of the purpoted video from a Thane college in which NCC members can be seen. (Twitter/ Pratik S Patil)

In a purported video of the incident, at least eight NCC men are seen pushed on ground with their heads supporting them and their hands on their back

Several National Cadet Corps (NCC) members were violently beaten with a stick and forced to sit in a push-up position with their hands on their back in a muddy puddle amid rain in Maharashtra’s Thane.

In a purported video of the incident, at least eight NCC men are seen pushed on ground with their heads supporting them and their hands on their back.

A senior NCC member is seen walking behind with a stick, and violently thrashing anyone who moves from the given position. Few men were seen howling and shouting when they were beaten on their backs, thighs and even fronts.

The incident took place at an NCC training in Thane’s Bandodkar College and the video was recorded by a student from her room.

Reacting to the incident, the college’s principal  Naik said that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and that appropriate action will be taken against the student responsible for this, NDTV reported.

She also said that he is an NCC students, and that this should not spoil the name of the training as a lot of good work has been done under it over several years.

The incident took place in the absence of a teacher, she added.

