Maharashtra: One Injured as Balcony of Chawl Collapses in Thane; 42 Families Evacuated

A 33-year-old man was injured when a balcony collapsed in a chawl in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at a chawl in the Samata Nagar area around 3 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

The victim was standing on the balcony on the top floor of the ground-plus-one-storey structure when it suddenly collapsed, he said.

The victim sustained injuries and was administered treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious state, was torn down by civic officials, he said, adding that local firemen and the disaster management team were pressed into service.

In light of the incident, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to evacuate 42 families occupying the 25-year-old structure, Tadvi said.

The residents will be evacuated and lodged in nearby schools and community halls, he said.

Talking to PTI, additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Herwade said the quality of construction is substandard and there is no other alternative than to raze the chawl.

Civic officials will also inspect the buildings in the vicinity to check their quality, as the civic body does not want to take any chances, he said.