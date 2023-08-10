Maharashtra: One Killed, Seven Injured as Truck Hits Several Vehicles Due to Brake Failure

One person was killed and at least seven others suffered injuries after a truck rammed into several vehicles due to a brake failure in Pune city of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The accident, which occurred in the morning, led to a pile-up on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, an official said.

“A truck suffered a brake failure, due to which it dashed eight other vehicles near the Kondhwa crematorium on the Katraj-Kondhwa road," he said.

One 43-year-old man, identified as Prashant Chore, was killed in the accident and seven others sustained injuries, he added.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

An offence against the truck driver was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said inspector Santosh Sonawane of Kondhwa police station.