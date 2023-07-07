CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Budget 2023Delhi RainGurpatwant Singh PannunUCCMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Maharashtra: Part of Chawl's Gallery Collapses in Thane Following Heavy Rains, Nobody Hurt
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Part of Chawl's Gallery Collapses in Thane Following Heavy Rains, Nobody Hurt

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 12:13 IST

Thane, India

The chawl is around 40 years old. (PTI)

The chawl is around 40 years old. (PTI)

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)

Some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra’s Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.

The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. maharashtra
  2. thane
  3. India weather
  4. monsoon watch
first published:July 07, 2023, 12:13 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 12:13 IST