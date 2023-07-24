CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsRaigad LandslideSeema HaiderHindon River
Home » India » Maha Rains: Landslide Occurs on Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Expressway; Traffic Halted on All Lanes
1-MIN READ

Maha Rains: Landslide Occurs on Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Expressway; Traffic Halted on All Lanes

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 00:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The debris brought down by the landslide are getting cleared off by authorities. (News18)

The debris brought down by the landslide are getting cleared off by authorities. (News18)

Vehicular traffic on all three lanes of the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Express Highway has been halted for now.

As heavy rains continued in the state, a landslide was reported on the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Express Highway on Sunday night, affecting vehicular movement.

Till now, no injuries have been reported due to the landslide.

Vehicular traffic on all three lanes of the expressway has been halted for now.

The debris brought down by the landslide are getting cleared off by authorities.

This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in parts of Maharashtra.

IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The alert was issued for July 24.

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
Tags:
  1. Maharashtra Rains
first published:July 24, 2023, 00:22 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 00:34 IST