Maharashtra Records 1,152 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 5,928
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Records 1,152 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 5,928

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 19:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said. (File photo/PTI)

Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said. (File photo/PTI)

Mumbai accounted for 284 cases, followed by 83 in Thane, 79 in Nagpur, 74 in Pune, and 66 in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,152 Covid-19 cases, a rise from the addition to the tally a day earlier, and four deaths, a health official said.

It took the tally to 81,54,529 and the toll to 1,48,475, he added.

He pointed out that 1,086 cases and one death were reported on Thursday.

Mumbai accounted for 284 cases, followed by 83 in Thane, 79 in Nagpur, 74 in Pune, and 66 in Navi Mumbai.

Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said.

The recovery count increased by 920 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,00,126, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,928, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while 8,67,72,006 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 15,849 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1.152; Fatality: 4; Active cases: 5,928; Tests: 15,849.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com.
first published:April 14, 2023, 19:57 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 19:57 IST