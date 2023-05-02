CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tillu TajpuriyaSC on DivorceWrestlers' ProtestGSEB 12th ResultDelhi Rain
Home » India » Maharashtra Records 139 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Drops to 3,351
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Records 139 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Drops to 3,351

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 23:27 IST

Mumbai, India

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 177 cases and one fatality. (File photo: PTI)

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 177 cases and one fatality. (File photo: PTI)

The health department said 3,361 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 81,66,207, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,515.

On Monday, the state had recorded 177 cases and one fatality.

A health department bulletin said 720 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 80,14,341 and leaving the state with 3,351 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.14 per cent.

The health department said 3,361 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total tally so far to 8,70,02,421.

RELATED NEWS

At present, the dominant subvariant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,112 cases of this strain have been found in the state, it said.

The Omicron subvariant has also been linked to 10 deaths in Maharashtra, said the bulletin.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. maharashtra
  2. covid-19
  3. coronavirus
first published:May 02, 2023, 23:27 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 23:27 IST