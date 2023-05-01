CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra Records 177 New Covid Cases, One Death
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Records 177 New Covid Cases, One Death

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 22:29 IST

Mumbai, India

The state on Sunday recorded 425 COVID-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai. (Representational Image: AFP)

The active tally in the state is 3932 cases as of Monday, a health department statement said

Maharashtra recorded 177 new Covid cases on Monday, a significant drop from the 425 new cases recorded a day earlier, taking the state’s tally to 8166068.

The active tally in the state is 3932 cases as of Monday, a health department statement said.

A Covid patient died in Solapur district, taking the state death toll so far to 1,48,515.

Mumbai recorded 61 new cases on Monday.

The state on Sunday recorded 425 COVID-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.81 per cent, the statement said.

“Since 1st Jan 2023, 97 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.2% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88% of the deceased had comorbidities, 12% did not have any comorbidity,” the statement said.

