Maharashtra: Senior Cop Shoots Dead Wife and Nephew Before Killing Self in Pune
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Senior Cop Shoots Dead Wife and Nephew Before Killing Self in Pune

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 09:38 IST

Pune, India

The deceased have been identified as-- ACP Bharat Gaikwad, his wife Moni Gaikwad, and nephew Deepak (Image: News18)

At around 3.30 am on Monday, the ACP first allegedly shot his wife in the head. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew

A senior cop allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew with his revolver, before killing himself at his home in Maharashtra’s Pune on Monday. The incident took place at around 3.30 am at the bungalow of the 57-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in the city’s Baner area.

The deceased have been identified as- ACP Bharat Gaikwad, his wife Moni Gaikwad (44), and nephew Deepak (35).

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the official from Chaturshringi police station said.

According to police, Gaikwad was posted as ACP in Amaravati and had come home.

“At around 3.30 am on Monday, the ACP first allegedly shot his wife in the head. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew, who got hit in the chest," the official said.

“Later Gaikwad shot himself in the head. All the three persons died on the spot," he said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
first published:July 24, 2023, 09:38 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 09:38 IST